Oti Mabuse’s surprise confession about early relationship with husband Marius Lepure

Oti Mabuse returns to ITV tonight (May 21) to host dating show Romeo and Duet, but her relationship with husband Marius got off to a surprisingly rocky start.

The former Strictly star is enjoying marital bliss with Romanian dancer Marius Lepure but, in a previous interview, she made a shocking confession about when they first met.

Oti won Strictly with comedian Bill Bailey (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

How Marius won Oti over

When the pair met during a dance competition in Germany back in 2014, 31-year-old Oti said she initially wasn’t really that “interested”.

Speaking to The Express in an interview in 2019, Oti revealed said: “Marius was the guy who turned up two days early and wanted to take me on walks in the park to get to know me.

“I wasn’t even interested! But he was really excited and even drove three hours to surprise me.

“Once we got talking, I realised he was cute and it could work.”

Oti’s career is going from strength to strength. After being part of both Strictly and Dancing on Ice, she’s moved to presenting. Her first gig is on new dating show Romeo and Duet.

Some even speculated that Oti’s shock departure from BBC One’s Strictly was down to her wanting to start a family – but the couple are happy with just the two of them for now.

Is Oti Mabuse planning on having kids?

The couple say that children are on the cards at some point. But it’s not a plan they have for the near future.

Oti told Fabulous magazine in 2020: “One day we’ll probably wake up and be like: ‘It’s time!’

Oti wasn’t ‘interested’ in Marius to begin with (Credit: Splash News)

“At some point, I’ll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it’s just not necessary at the moment.”

Oti said she feels she is only just getting started with her work, adding: “For now, I’m seeing how far I can take my career.”

Earlier this year, she said she feels her professional life is just too busy for her to have children.

Romeo and Duet next airs on ITV, Saturday May 21, at 7pm.

