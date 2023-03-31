Oscar Pistorius, who was jailed for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole.

The ex-sprinter shot and killed girlfriend Reeva in 2013. He claimed that he mistook her for an intruder when he shot her through the bathroom door. He has now served half of his 13-year sentence.

However, today’s ruling (March 31) will see him remain behind bars. It comes after a hearing in front of the parole board in a closed-door hearing. Reeva’s mother June was seen arriving at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre earlier today.

Pistorius shot dead model Reeva, 29, through the locked door of the bathroom of his home in Pretoria. It took place in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013. He claimed he mistook her for an intruder.

Following a lengthy trial and several appeals, Pistorius was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 13 years behind bars in 2017. He was initially sentenced to six years but the term was doubled. This came after the state appealed it on the grounds it was too lenient.

Offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence. And, although he has been denied parole today, he can try again in 12 months time. He has seven years left of his sentence after being jailed in 2016.

Reeva’s mum June was pictured arriving at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria, South Africa, where the hearing took place.

She told reporters from her car window: “It’s going to be very hard to be in the same room as him. I don’t believe his story.”

A lawyer representing the family, Tania Koen, also released a statement. Tania said: “As you can imagine it’s painful. June has to face Oscar Pistorius again this morning. He is the killer of her daughter,” she then adde. “Unless he comes clean, they don’t feel that he is rehabilitated,” she also said.

As Pistorius has not been granted full parole, he could now be placed on day parole. This means that he will either have to return to prison at night or be placed under supervision.

