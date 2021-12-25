OPINION: Why Paul O’Grady MUST be knighted in 2022

For The Love of Dogs star Paul O’Grady should be given a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Santa isn’t the only person making a special list at this time of year. Her Majesty the Queen – or at least a team of people around her – will have been busy making the list for her New Year Honours.

In case you don’t know, this is the annual ceremony where the Queen hands out knighthoods, damehoods, OBEs and the like.

Let’s hope she has space on her 2022 list for Paul, who’s back at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home this Christmas with a For The Love of Dogs special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Read more: Paul O’Grady thrills fans as he announces For the Love of Dogs return

As per previous years, Paul is heading to the home to spread some festive cheer to the abandoned and unwanted fluffies who are waiting for their forever homes. A particular highlight sees Paul reunited with Bella who won hearts in 2018’s Christmas Special.

Bella is back at Battersea after the death of the dog she lived with. She was unable to cope and is once again looking for a new home.

Does Paul O’Grady have a knighthood?

Paul already has an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) which was handed to him in 2008.

But it’s time he was made Sir Paul, thanks to his sterling work with animals and charities, along with his contribution to British entertainment.

Paul is a fierce campaigner for animal rights (Credit: ITV)

Just take a look at everything he’s achieved.

He’s a staunch supporter of Save The Children and is one of their longest-standing ambassadors. He’s visited projects run by the charity in countries such as South Africa.

The TV presenter and chat show host has been an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats since 2012 and fronted a campaign with fellow animal-lover Amanda Holden, to feed a million rescue dogs.

He’s lent his support to dementia charity, Dementia Friends TV, taking part in a televised campaign to fight the condition which causes Alzheimers. Paul was good friends with Dame Barbara Windsor who lost her life to Alzheimers in December 2020.

The RSPCA awarded him with their Outstanding Contribution to Animal Welfare award in their 2016 Animal Hero Awards.

Paul with his NTA for The Paul O’Grady Show (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans continue campaign for the star to be knighted

With all that going on, it’s a surprise that he’s made time for his entertainment career at all. But Paul is one of the most famous faces on British TV today.

When is Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs on at Christmas?

Since bursting onto our screens in the 90s as alter-ego Lily Savage, he’s won a huge clutch of TV awards. These include a BAFTA for The Paul O’Grady show and an NTA for Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs.

It’s his work with animals that has really captured the heart of the nation with For The Love of Dogs as he helped re-homed pups alongside educating the public about how to take care of their pets.

There aren’t many living TV personalities who can claim such honours so it’s about time Paul was given a title to put him in the same league as legends Sir Bruce Forsyth, Sir Terry Wogan and Sir David Attenborough.

I’m far from the only person who thinks Paul should be knighted. Fans of the much-loved star have been saying it all year.

So, if you’re reading this Liz, stick Paul on your special nice list, please.

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas airs on Christmas Day at 5.30pm on ITV

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.