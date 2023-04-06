Operation Satchel: Eight women among 21 child sex offenders sentenced to 145 years in prison

Operation Satchel, an investigation into “abhorrent and cruel” sexual offences against seven young children in Walsall, has been revealed by West Midlands Police.

The allegations were first shared in 2017. They sparked the biggest investigation of its kind in West Midland Police history. It has resulted in 21 people – including eight women – being convicted of sex crimes against children who were younger than 12 at the time of their abuse.

Tracy Baker was given 15 years in prison as a result of her actions (Credit: West Midlands Police)

Operation Satchel: Walsall paedophile gang convicted

Earlier today (April 6), details were released to the press, alongside mugshots of the offenders. The sexual offences against the children are said to have spanned almost a decade.

It’s claimed eight women are among 21 members of the child sex ring. It was uncovered when a hospital visit by one victim sparked concern.

The sheer number of defendants meant three separate trials were held. During the trials, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how the children were subjected “systematic sexual abuse”. Of the 21 offenders involved, 13 have so far been jailed for sentences totalling more than 145 years.

‘Complex investigation’

Head of the investigation, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Drover said: “This has been a challenging and complex investigation, and the biggest of its kind I have known for the force. But at the heart of it has been seven children who suffered the most abhorrent and cruel abuse. Not just physically but psychologically, leaving them in extreme trauma.

“Their welfare has been at the heart of this investigation. Support for them will continue for many years to come. I commend their bravery in being able to tell us about their abuse. I am grateful to everyone who worked so hard to get justice for them, and the jurors who had to listen to such a catalogue of depravity to reach their verdict.

“We have improved the way we work in the Public Protection Unit over recent years putting victims at the heart of our investigations. This case has given us valuable learning to keep improving.

“I hope that this conviction shows that we are determined to bring offenders to justice. Anyone who has suffered or is still suffering sexual abuse, should not be afraid to tell someone, either to police, a teacher, a doctor or anyone else they feel they can trust. We have specialist officers who are trained to help and we work with many partners and charities who can offer support.”

Pamela Howells was handed seven years as a result of her conviction (Credit: West Midlands Police)

Operation Satchel jail terms and mugshots revealed for Walsall sex offenders

Police have revealed the jail terms of the convicted child sex offenders.

A number of women were named by West Midlands Police and some of their sentences have been revealed. Natasha Webb is currently awaiting sentencing; Pamela Howells was given seven years; Kirsty Webb was sentenced to 10 years; Ann Clare was given an eight-year custodial sentence; Tracy Baker was handed 15 years in prison; and Natalie Wellington was jailed for 17 years.

Of the male offenders, David Baker was handed the longest sentence. As a result of his actions, the judge gave him 21 years in prison.

‘Our hearts go out to the victims’

Senior Investigating Officer Joanne Floyd has spent six years working on this case. She said: “Our hearts go out to the victims. From a personal perspective I want to stress how difficult this journey has been and how much courage these young people have shown. It’s a particularly sad case. No one has been left unaffected, whether directly involved or working as a professional. It will remain with us.”

Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor said: “The offenders in this case perpetrated the most appalling catalogue of sexual abuse of the utmost gravity causing the victims physical harm and extreme psychological harm. With the exception of one of the offenders who admitted what they had done, none of the rest have shown the slightest remorse.”

These sad, and frankly horrific, events happened many years ago.

She then gave more of an insight into the investigations. She said: “The CPS and West Midlands Police worked very closely together for six years, painstakingly reviewing a huge amount of evidence and disclosure to ensure that the offenders were brought to justice in a series of three trials because of the sheer number of defendants.

“We would like to thank all of the victims and the witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence with support of the CPS and West Midlands Police. Without their support it would not have been possible for the prosecution team to convict this large network of child abusers.

“We call for all incidents of child sexual abuse to be reported to the police. We will prosecute where there is sufficient evidence to do so and offer support for victims of this abuse.”

Kirsty Webb was sentenced to 10 years in prison as a result of her conviction (Credit: West Midlands Police)

Children hailed for their ‘courage and bravery’

Sally Hodges, Independent chair of Walsall Safeguarding Partnership hailed the “courage and bravery” of the children involved.

She said: “The courage and bravery of these children and young people in coming forward should be commended. Our collective thoughts are very much with them on their journey of rebuilding their lives.

“These sad, and frankly horrific, events happened many years ago. Local agencies continue to support and care for several children and young people who were affected. They have provided stability, care and safe homes. This has helped the children build trust and be able to confide in professionals.

“This investigation highlights what can be achieved when partner agencies work together. As a Safeguarding Partnership we always want to learn and develop. We will support all agencies to ensure that we continue to review and strengthen multi-agency arrangements. We are committed to protecting children and young people across the Borough.”

