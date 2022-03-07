Open All Hours and EastEnders actress Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Open All Hours and EastEnders actress Lynda Baron has died at the age of 82.

The star was also known for her role as Auntie Mabel in the children’s TV show Come Outside.

Her agent of 30 years, Donna French, confirmed the sad news on Monday (March 7) in a statement.

Open All Hours and Come Outside actress Lynda has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Donna said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.

“She was a wonderful actress and a great friend.”

She continued: “Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.

Lynda starred in Open All Hours (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

“Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family.”

Tributes have poured in on social media for Lynda.

One person said on Twitter: “Lynda was a big part of my childhood as I grew up watching #ComeOutside.”

Lynda starred in EastEnders and Come Outside (Credit: Photo by Julian Makey/Shutterstock)

Another wrote: “Very sad news about Lynda Baron. Very sad indeed.”

A third tweeted: “Nooo not Auntie Mabel. RIP Lynda Baron. How I loved Come Outside growing up.”

The TV channel Gold said on Twitter: “We’re all deeply saddened by the passing of Lynda Baron who was well-loved as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in both Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

What shows was Lynda in?

Lynda was known for playing Auntie Mabel in the award-winning children’s series, Come Outside, from 1993 to 1997.

She portrayed Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in BBC comedy Open All Hours from 1976 to 1985 and the sequel, Still Open All Hours from 2013 to 2016.

Meanwhile, she played Linda Clarke – the mother of Jane Beale – in BBC soap EastEnders in 2006 and from 2008 to 2009. She briefly returned in 2016.

