Nicole Scherzinger poses in large photo while an old picure of one direction is places in a half circle in the left corner
Nicole Scherzinger admits she’s relieved as One Direction truth finally comes out

Some 12 years she's been waiting!

| Updated:

After it was revealed that Nicole Scherzinger had a pivotal role in creating The X Factor boyband One Direction, she has broken her silence on social media.

Last week, The X Factor‘s official Twitter page released unseen footage of the band’s formation to celebrate the 12th anniversary of One Direction.

The tweet was captioned: “When you’ve waited TWELVE YEARS to find out exactly how @onedirection was formed.”

The footage showed Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole on Season 7 of The X Factor deciding who should move on to Judges’ Houses.

How The X Factor created One Direction

The trio placed Niall Horan‘s headshot on the table first, before picking Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

At this point, Nicole exclaims: “It’s the cutest boy band ever!

“The little girls are going to love them.”

Finally, she adds Liam Payne‘s and Zayn Malik‘s pictures to the pile of faces we have come to love as One Direction.

I think they’ll be really great in a boy band together.

She declared: “They have just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they’ll be really great in a boy band together.

“They’re like little stars. You can’t get rid of little stars, so you put them all together.”

@nicolescherzingerDoes it ever drive you crazy just how…long it takes for the truth to come out?😉♥️♬ hi if you see this come follow me baha – claudia

Nicole breaks her silence

Nicole decided to respond to the video by posting a video to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

She said: “Does it ever drive you crazy just how long it takes for the truth to come out?”

In the viral video, Nicole is lip-syncing to Night Changes by One Direction as she stands in a dressing gown, it then cuts to her standing in a beautiful red dress.

All five members of One Direction stand in a line at an awards show
One Direction fans have Nicole to thank (Credit: Splash)

One Direction fans rushed to support her

Fans flooded the Pussycat Dolls star with support.

One fan said: “Tired of Simon getting the credit for ‘creating’ One Direction when who actually did it was Nicole Scherzinger. Thank You, Nicole!”

Another commented on her Tik Tok video, expressing, “Better late than never…

“Thank you for putting the boys together, Nicole. 1D is the greatest band of all time and just look at them now.”

A third commented: “The caption – LOL!”

