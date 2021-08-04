Olly Murs rushed to hospital after knee injury: ‘I thought the worst’

Olly Murs has confessed he “thought the worst” after being rushed to hospital following a knee injury.

The former X Factor presenter underwent critical surgery on his leg following an accident on stage.

A fragment of bone had somehow managed to become dislodged from his knee during his performance.

It caused him to limp through the rest of his show while he panicked about what had happened.

Olly Murs breaks silence over his knee injury

He told fans on Instagram: “It’s been a mad 72 hours. I could not believe it!”

“I’ve had the surgery, I wanted to get this done because of the Newbury gig on the 14th and the Singleton Park on the 15th, so I wanted to make sure I get this done for you guys,” he continued.

“It will be a different gig, I probably won’t be running around like I normally do, there might be a stool for me to sit down on.”

“I honestly thought the worst,” he went on to share with fans. “I thought I had ruptured my ACL [one of the ligaments that help stabilise your knee joint] being honest. This is great news, it really is positive.

Olly says he is on the road to recovering (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“So this is great news, it really is positive… I’m so sorry I look like a bag of s*** this morning but I just wanted to update you guys on what’s going on.”

Olly has thankfully now left the hospital and he is currently recovering at home before his show in a week and a half.

“Lots of love everyone,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Olly has had problems with his legs.

He first damaged the ligament in his knee while he was playing semi-professional football more than 10 years ago.

In 2019, he had an operation that involved a metal plate being inserted into his knee.

However, things took a turn for the worse when doctors suspected that an infection had developed that was potentially fatal.

He told The Sun at the time: “They had to open me up again in case the infection spread. So it got nasty.”

