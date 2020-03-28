Olly Murs dances in very tiny pants during lockdown

Olly Murs has posted a video of him dancing in very small pants during lockdown.

He joked he thinks he'll "be dumped" by the end of isolation due to his antics!

The singer can be seen jumping and dancing on the bed while his girlfriend Amelia Tank lies under the covers.

Read more: Kerry Katona's eldest daughter showing coronavirus symptoms

Dance with me tonight

Fans were quick to express their delight at the video, with one saying: "Watching purely for the package."

"OMG that doesn't leave much to the imagination, Olly!" laughed another.

A third said: "My eyes don't know where to look!"

Coronavirus lockdown

The country is currently on lockdown as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus.

No one is allowed to leave their houses except for exercise, to buy essential items like food, or to go to work if they absolutely cannot work from home.

Meanwhile, The Voice UK coach Olly went public with Amelia in January and spoke to The Sun about his new romance.

Olly is loved up with Amelia for now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love's young dream

"This is new for me," he said. "I had a girlfriend four years ago, but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and feels new.

"They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like."

In addition to speaking about Amelia he recently sent fans wild by providing a rare glimpse of his new girlfriend on Instagram.

Olly shared an image of a brunette behind the wheel of a car, with a rainbow in the background.

He captioned the image: "Enjoying the view... oh and she ain't too bad either."

Read more: Charley Webb gets into Twitter spat with former Emmerdale co-star

Originally from Plymouth, Amelia, 27, is a bodybuilder who goes under the name Tank The Bank and she also works at a major bank in London.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.