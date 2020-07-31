Olly Murs and girlfriend introduce cute new family member

Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia Tank have welcomed a new family member.

The singer shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday as he cuddled up to their new Shiba Inu puppy.

Olly, 36, pulled a face alongside the cute pup as he told fans they've called her Missy.

The Voice coach wrote: "Meet our 'Missy.'"

Fans gushed over Missy and were thrilled for Olly and Amelia.

One person said: "Omg you got a pup!! She’s gorgeous!"

Another wrote: "Congrats on becoming dog parents."

A third commented: "Genuinely think that’s the cutest dog I’ve ever seen."

Olly Murs had to pick up his puppy's poo (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, Amelia shared a video of Olly picking up Missy's poo to her Instagram Stories.

In the clip, Olly is seen with a bag over his hand as he held his nose.

He said: "First Missy poo," as he coughed.

Amelia told him: "Come on, you've got this babe."

However, as Olly started gagging, Amelia burst into hysterics.

Olly Murs talks marriage with Amelia

Meanwhile, last month, Olly admitted he would definitely marry Amelia after just nine months of dating.

Olly admitted he would definitely marry Amelia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He opened up about his future wedding plans recently and said he's "sure" he'll marry the personal trainer.

Speaking about their relationship with Jamie Redknapp on his show Redknapp's Home Fixture, Olly started to say "if" they would tie the knot.

But he quickly corrected himself and said "when".

He revealed on the programme: "Listen, if... when, I'm sure I'll get married to Amelia. When I get married, all you guys are invited 100 per cent."

The pair went official with their relationship just before Christmas.

Olly Murs confirmed his relationship last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told The Sun Online in December: "I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing.

"I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great.

"I'll be enjoying that, and spending time with my family, watching The Voice when it comes out. I've had a great end of year. This is new for me."

