Olivia Newton-John ‘speaks to John Travolta almost daily since he lost wife Kelly Preston to cancer’

Olivia Newton-John speaks to John Travolta daily since he lost his wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer, according to reports.

Kelly passed away aged 57 from cancer this July after a secret two-year battle with the disease.

Olivia, 71, is currently battling breast cancer.

John, 66, has maintained a friendship with Olivia ever since they co-starred in the 1978 film Grease.

John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston passed away this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An insider told New Idea magazine that she has provided fantastic support to John since his tragic loss.

Read more: Katie Price says Carl Woods makes her ‘finally feel complete’

The source said: “They clicked right away all those years ago, but this tragedy has bonded them even more.

“Olivia loved and respected Kelly and took her death very hard.

“There’s no-one in John’s inner circle who has been as close to him as Olivia has during all of this, and he doesn’t know what he’d do without all of their heart-to-heart talks.”

Olivia Newton-John has battled cancer three times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The source went on to say they speak almost daily, and share memories of Kelly.

Olivia also reportedly gave advice and support to Kelly as she fought the disease.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Olivia and John for comment.

Last December, John and Olivia reunited on stage in their classic leather outfits from Grease.

Read more: Meghan Markle will return to acting says top LA reporter

Joining a live Grease singalong, it was clear they remain close friends to this day.

Here an audience member asked them if they would consider doing a sequel to the hit film.

Olivia Netwon-John and John Travolta reunited at a Grease singalong last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John said: “Well we love singing together, so anything is possible!”

The actor was married to Kelly for 29 years. They shared three children together.

Tragically, their first born Jett died from a seizure aged 16 in 2009.

They also shared daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, nine.

He shared Kelly’s untimely passing on social media.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

“But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. Always, JT.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.