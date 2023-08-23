Olivia Newton-John’s daughter reveals sad health battle: ‘I’ve not been okay’

The daughter of Olivia Newton-John has opened up about her own health battle – a year since her mum’s sad death.

Aussie actress Olivia, best known for playing Sandy in the 1970s smash hit music Grease, died aged 70 at her California ranch in August – 20 year after being diagnosed with cancer.

And now her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 37, has revealed just how much the death of her mum has impacted her – admitting she has “not been okay”.

Olivia sadly died last year (Credit: YouTube)

Olivia Newton-John: Daughter Chloe reveals sad health battle

Taking to her Instagram over the weekend (August 19), Chloe bravely told fans how she’s been struggling to come to terms with the loss of Olivia. So much so, that she she’s been “neglecting herself”.

Taking to Instagram, Chloe said: “I have not been okay. I’ve had extreme memory loss and difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve been neglecting myself. One of my mum’s biggest messages was to take care of yourself.”

She added: “So I’m gonna disappear for about three weeks because I’m developing health issues in my mind and body.” Chloe then apologised to family and friends saying she “hasn’t been taking care of myself”.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter has ‘not been okay’

She captioned her post: “In order to take care of others, you must first start with you. This is a universal truth, a universal law. I look forward to coming home to my power. And I look forward to health and wellness again.

“We never know what someone’s inner world really looks like. Please take care of you, and your capacity for healing others and being more powerful than you ever could have imagined will follow. Take it easy. Take it slow. Easy does it darlings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Lattanzi (@chloelattanziofficial)

Fans rally round Chloe

Chloe’s loyal legion of fans soon sent their love and support to her in the comments section. One gushed: “Take all the time that you need. You are number one. You are growing in leaps and bounds. Your mama would be so proud. We are so proud, and we love you.”

A second added: “You’re still grieving, we’ll be okay. You take care of you. We love you and pray for you. Take all the time you need we’ll be here.”

A third quipped: “We all love you and we all want to see you at your best healthy and thriving and I’m sure mama would want the same too. We totally all understand and take care of your body, mind and spirit.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares fears as Joe Swash takes kids overseas for a week

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.