I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood and her new hubby Bradley Dack have marked their wedding day with matching tattoos.

Reality star Olivia tied the knot with the footballer on Saturday (June 3) at a lavish five-star hotel in Knightsbridge.

And now the pair, who got engaged in 2020, have cemented their love even further – with some gorgeous tatts.

Olivia and Bradley tied the knot over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia ties the knot

The happy couple most definitely had a day to remember on Saturday. According to MailOnline, the venue was adorned with 10,000 roses and over 25,000 individual flowers by Red Floral Architecture.

Olivia, who had to exit I’m A Celebrity last year on medical grounds, wore two stunning dresses for her special day. These include a reported £30,000 lace-sleeved gown by designer Galia Lahav.

As expected, the pair called on their showbiz pals to be a part of their big day. Guests including Olivia’s Love Island co-stars Georgia Harrison and Amber Davies attended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CERTIFIED LETTER BOY 💫 (@certifiedletterboy)

I’m A Celeb star Olivia Attwood gets tattoo with new hubby

The newlyweds have not yet shared official photos from their special day. But a tattoo artist has shared snaps of their new ink.

Taking to his Instagram @certifiedletterboy, the body ink artist shared a slew of snaps of the couple’s tatts. Olivia got the words “Till death” inked on her arm, and Bradley got the words “do us part” on his wrist.

Olivia was on the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Olivia Attwood on I’m A Celebrity?

Olivia was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity last year after just a single day in the jungle. An ITV spokesperson said at the time: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.” According to later reports, a routine blood test reportedly suggested she was anaemic.

