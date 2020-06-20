Ola and James Jordan admit they would love to have more children

James and Ola Jordan have revealed they are already looking forward to having another baby.

The pair recently welcomed baby Ella to the world.

She was conceived with a helping hand from IVF treatment.

Tiny tot

Baby Ella is just three months old, and parents and baby alike are still learning a lot.

"We would love more children but that might not happen."

But the couple revealed in their Hello! Parenting column that they have turned their thoughts towards growing their family.

Since it took three years for Ola to conceive last time, it might not be easy.

"Because of the lockdown and what is happening right now, I don't know [about baby number two]," Ola said.

"I don't know what's going to happen so I'm trying not to think about it at the moment. We would love more children but that might not happen."

Second time around

Ola admitted IVF might not work instantly second time around.

"We were very lucky with IVF that it happened for us first time," she explained. "We would love to but we don't know."

Ola said with everything happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, they don't "know how it's going to work".

James added his views in the Hello! column.

He said they'll "give it a little bit of time and see what happens with coronavirus first".

The pair have shared plenty of touching moments with fans on Instagram so far.

And it might run in the family to conceive soon after giving birth.

Ola revealed that James's mum got pregnant with him when his sister was just four months old.

However, she wasn't sure that the couple would be ready that soon.

"I've got to say, for Ella to be one month older and for me to find out I'm pregnant again, that would be a shock! For me, it would be a nice shock, but definitely a shock," she said.

