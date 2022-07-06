The odds on the next Prime Minister have been revealed amid calls for Boris Johnson to step down.

It’s been a shocking 24 hours for the Conservative government, with resignations happening left, right and centre.

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak led the way by resigning from their positions in Boris Johnson’s Government last night (July 5).

Boris Johnson could be replaced by a new Prime Minister (Credit: Splashnews)

MPs resign: Statements from Sunak and Javid

Rishi Sunak shared in a tweet: “I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid said: “The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

Penny Mordaunt is the 5/1 favourite to be the next PM.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”

Will Quince, Robin Walker, Laura Trott and Nicola Richards are also among the resignations received today (July 6).

Bookies reveal odds on next Prime Minister

Political pundits are now questioning whether Boris will be able to hold onto his position in power following the resignations.

As a result, bookies have revealed their favourite candidates to take over the job.

Boris Johnson is now odds-on at 20/21 to quit as PM this year.

Could Keir Starmer be the new Prime Minister? (Credit: Splashnews)

A spokesperson for Betfair said: “As Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister appears to hang in the balance as more and more Conservative ministers resign, Penny Mordaunt is the 5/1 favourite to be the next PM.”

However, the newly unemployed Rishi Sunak isn’t far behind, with odds of 6/1.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer is creeping up behind him with odds currently stacked at 12/1.

He’s joined by Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi, while Tom Tugendhat currently stands at 13/1.

