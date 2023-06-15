Former Met detective demands UK police be armed in wake of horrific Nottingham incident

The Nottingham incident has sent shockwaves across the UK. Three people died and a further three were injured in a horrific series of attacks.

Now, a former Met Police detective has called for police to be armed in order to protect the public.

Barnaby was tragically killed on Tuesday (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

Nottingham incident explained

Tuesday (June 13) saw a series of horrific attacks take place in Nottingham. Three people were killed and a further three were injured in the violent attacks.

At around 4am on Tuesday morning, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19-year-old students, were stabbed and killed on their way home from a night out. Later that morning, 65-year-old Ian Coates, a caretaker at a school in the city, was stabbed and killed too.

Ian Coates was another victim of the attacks (Credit: Huntingdon Academy)

At around 5.30am, three people were injured when a man drove a van into them in the city centre.

Later that day, a 31-year-old man was arrested. The man – who was from West Africa – was not known by police. However, he reportedly has had a history of mental health issues.

A vigil was held at Nottingham University, attended by Grace and Barnaby’s fathers.

Grace was killed on Tuesday (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

Former Met detective calls for UK police to be armed after Nottingham incident

Earlier today (Thursday, June 15), former Met detective Kevin Hurley, called for UK police to be armed in the wake of the Nottingham incident.

Mr. Hurley made the demands during an interview on GB News this morning. He said: “A point I would make – and it’s a bit of learning we still haven’t woken up to when we get these marauding attackers, whatever their reason, whether it’s mental illness or terroristic based – is just how vulnerable we in society are to the current way in which our police are configured.”

Mr. Hurley then continued. He said: “I mean by that, it’s by luck really that unarmed police officers were able to stop this guy and deal with him.”

He then went on to say that wherever this incident could have taken place, the first officers to respond will always be unarmed and “generally unable to deal with it”.

Mr. Hurley has called for police to be armed (Credit: GB News)

Former Met detective issues demand

He continued. “The learning from this sort of situation – marauding drivers, marauding knife people, is obvious when you look at what happens on the continent,” he said. He then went on to list examples of police abroad being able to slow down or stop devastating incidents thanks to being armed.

Either we want our police to protect us immediately, or we’re prepared to let people die.

“My position is simple. If you are a police officer and you’re going to patrol our streets, whether or not you like it, part of the equipment you will carry is a handgun. Because I want you to protect me or mine when I’m in a shopping centre in Guilford or walking down a high street or wherever I am, and someone runs amok and starts shooting, stabbing, or running people over,” he said.

“It isn’t even a choice for police officers as far as I’m concerned. You do the job, carry the weapon,” he added.

He later said: “Either we want our police to protect us immediately, or we’re prepared to let people die. It’s as simple as that.”

