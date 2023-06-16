Nottingham attack: Man charged with murder after three killed

A man has been charged with the Nottingham attack murders after three people were tragically killed.

On Tuesday (June 13), three people were killed in the horrific attack – 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and school site manager Ian Coates, 65. Three others were injured after being hit by a van.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man, Valdo Calocane, on Tuesday.

Now, Nottinghamshire Police have said Calocane was charged on Friday (June 16). He was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Nottingham attack happened on Tuesday (Credit: Nottingham Police)

Nottingham attack

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city. Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

“We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve.”

It came after details emerged reportedly from neighbours about Calocane and his family. The Telegraph reported that the man and his parents came to Britain in 2007. They’re originally from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa.

The family reportedly moved to Haverfordwest in west Wales. The man‘s mother is a registered nurse. Meanwhile, his father found a job as a carer in the local community.

Reports claim that they were regular worshippers at the Calvary Church in the area.

Students Barnaby and Grace were tragically killed in the horrific attack (Credit: Nottingham Police)

Police recently revealed that Calocane is a former University of Nottingham student – the same university which victims Grace and Barnaby attended.

One neighbour of the man and his family told the Telegraph that they were a “nice family” and “lovely neighbours for years”. She added: “I can picture the eldest boy now in his school uniform, he was very smart and handsome. He was very bright, all three children are.”

She said she hasn’t “seen the oldest boy for some time since he went away to college or uni”. The neighbour also said the family have “lived there for around 15 years”. She said the children are “well brought up and educated” and the family are “polite”.

Ian Coates was killed on his way to work (Credit: Huntingdon Academy)

Nottingham attack details

Another neighbour told the publication: “They are lovely people, I leave for work at the same time as the mum and dad, they always say hello. The mum is usually in her nurse’s uniform – she works at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest. I think the dad is a private carer. I don’t know their son, he left home before I moved here.”

Meanwhile, another neighbour added: “They are a quiet family but I only know them to say hello to. There has never been any trouble with them since I’ve lived here. They both go out to work, she is a nurse in the local hospital. They’re a nice family.”

Grace’s family spoke at a vigil on Thursday alongside Barnaby’s parents (Credit: Sky News)

Police arrested the man on Tuesday (June 13). It came shortly after Grace, Barnaby and Ian were killed. On Thursday, police confirmed he was a former Nottingham University student.

They also confirmed they had a further 36 hours to question the man. This means he could remain in custody until Saturday morning (June 17).

A statement read: “The suspect is a former University of Nottingham student but at this time, it is not believed to be connected with the attack.”

The victims’ families have attended vigils over the past couple of days. They paid tribute to their children and urged people to “hold no hate”.

