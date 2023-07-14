Heartbroken mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber breaks down during eulogy at his funeral

Barnaby Webber, a 19-year-old victim of last month’s Nottingham attack, was laid to rest today (Friday, July 14).

During the funeral, his mother gave a heartbreaking eulogy paying tribute to her son.

Barnaby’s funeral took place today (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

Today saw the funeral of Barnaby Webber take place. Barnaby was killed in the Nottingham attack that took place last month. He was just 19 years old.

Over 600 people attended his funeral in Somerset today. During the funeral, his devastated mother broke down during her eulogy paying tribute to her son.

“Barney wasn’t the boy receiving cups, accolades, or awards, he wasn’t chosen first, he wasn’t made head boy and he wasn’t heaped in adulation, but it really doesn’t matter,” she said.

“What we do know is that our ordinary boy was anything but that, his ordinary was in fact what made him extraordinary.”

Barnaby’s mother then continued, saying that she was “so very thankful” for all the memories she had with Barnaby. She said that they’re now “etched” into her soul.

She also said that she is very grateful that she took so many pictures and selfies with Barnaby.

“Right now, looking at them is so very painful, but my heart knows that I have them and in time I’ll draw great comfort from them,” she then said.

Grace was a victim of the attack too (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

Tributes paid to other victims

Barnaby’s mum also paid tribute to the other victims of the attack, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates. She said that she felt a “connection” with Grace and could see why her son thought so highly of her.

“There will come a time when our voice is to be heard publicly regarding the events in Nottingham, and also the desperate need for change in this country, on how this could ever have happened… but not today,” she said.

“I promise you though, Barney, that it will come, and you will not be lost to us in vain.”

