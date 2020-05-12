Normal People 'breaks BBC record for most sex in a series ever' as full frontal nudity airs

Fans have been shocked - and delighted - by raunchy scenes on the BBC's Normal People.

With 41 minutes of sex in total, it is reportedly the most sex the channel has ever shown.

According to the Mail Online, that record was previously held by Versailles and Wanderlust.

Normal People is based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name (Credit: BBC)

Millions of downloads

Set in Ireland, Normal People is a TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name.

It centres around two Irish teenagers - Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) - from different backgrounds who fall in love.

The full series dropped on BBC iPlayer and airs two 30-minute episodes weekly on BBC One on Monday nights.

It has so far been downloaded more than 23million times.

And a lot of its first season is taken up with full sex, kissing or some kind of foreplay.

Most of the raunchy scenes are between Connell and Marianne (Credit: BBC)

The show will make history when an episode featuring a long sex scene airs in Ireland next week.

Showing a grown man fully naked on TV? It would offend any right-minded human being.

That's because it will be the first to show full frontal male nudity.

Bishop Michael Cox said: "Showing a grown man fully naked on TV? It would offend any right-minded human being."

He has called for the show to be cancelled there.

Some viewers praised Normal People for its depiction of young love (Credit: BBC)

American streaming service Hulu is also streaming the show.

Viewers react

And viewers had a mixed reaction to the saucy scenes.

One wrote on Twitter: "I'm so glad everyone is raving about #normalpeople. It's so refreshing to see sex portrayed in a gentle, awkward way of young love. Ah, those were the days!"

Another agreed, making the point that people protest more about sex than they do about violence on TV.

She said: "It's mad tht people have a problem with sex on the TV in #NormalPeople but not gun violence or I dunno, murder?"

Another fan had a different take.

"My mum makes me watch normal people in my room and she watches the exact same episode in the front room because she says there is too much sex in it to watch with your mother." Awkward.

