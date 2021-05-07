Following the allegations against Noel Clarke, his Viewpoint co-star Catherine Tyldesley has broken her silence.

She took to social media earlier today (May 7) and shared a cryptic tweet.

The 37-year-old former Corrie actress and mum-of-one starred alongside Clarke in the ITV drama.

However, accusations of sexual misconduct meant the channel pulled the series final before it aired.

What did Catherine Tyldesley say about the Noel Clarke allegations?

Catherine played suspect Kate Tuckman in the case of missing schoolteacher Gemma Hillman.

Investigating the case was DC Martin Young (Clarke), who used surveillance techniques to check out the local neighbourhood.

However, after ITV pulled the show, Catherine has remained silent on the subject.

Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.

But today she shared a cryptic Tweet that seemed to address the situation.

Posting a quote from the late American poet and activist Maya Angelou, it said: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

Catherine and Alexandra Roach starred in Viewpoint (Credit: ITV)

What did his other co-stars say?

Catherine was one of several female members of the cast who starred with Clarke in Viewpoint.

Alexandra Roach, who played Zoe, also issued a statement after the accusations came to light.

She said on Instagram: “I see you. I hear you. I believe you.

“Thank you to the women for your incredible bravery in coming forward and helping to put a stop to this kind of behaviour in our industry.

“If I could stop working with sexual predators… that would be great.

“Sending a big hug to all cast and crew who worked so very hard on Viewpoint.”

Noel Clarke in Viewpoint (Credit: ITV)

What is Noel Clarke accused of?

In a hard-hitting article in The Guardian on April 29, 20 women came forward with claims against the actor.

These claims included “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping and sexually inappropriate behaviour on set”.

Clarke was also accused of professional misconduct, taking and sharing explicit videos without consent and bullying.

The actor has since been accused of sexual harassment on the set of Doctor Who.

Five women came forward to make the claims, all of which have been denied by Clarke.