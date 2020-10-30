Nobby Stiles, the former footballer and World Cup hero, has died at the age of 78.

The ex Manchester United midfielder passed away following a long illness, his family announced on Friday (October 30), and tributes have poured in.

Nobby Stiles was famously part of England’s 1966 World Cup squad (Credit: /picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Who did Nobby play for?

Norbert Stiles was a key member of the England 1966 Team that won the World Cup and started his career at United, before playing for Middlesbrough and eventually Preston North End.

He played for England 28 times between 1965 and 1970.

Another of our 1966 World Cup winning heroes leaves us.

A statement released by the family read: “The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (October 30) surrounded by his family after a long illness.

“The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.”

He played for England from 1965 to 1970 (Credit: Photo by Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock)

What have fans of the ex Manchester United player said?

Fans rushed to Twitter to pay tribute, with one writing: “RIP Nobby Stiles – footballing royalty.”

Someone else said: “Another great Of English football sadly departed rest in peace Nobby Stiles #classof66.”

Another wrote: “Such a shame only seems a minute since he was running around Wembley after winning the World Cup.”

Pundit Gary Lineker said on Twitter: “Saddened to hear that Nobby Stiles has passed away. Another of our 1966 World Cup winning heroes leaves us. He had a heart that was even bigger than the gap in his teeth. RIP Nobby.”

Former pro footballer Danny Higginbotham wrote: “Such sad news to hear that Nobby Stiles has passed away. I know he was ill for a while but doesn’t take away the shock.

“He was my coach as a kid @ManUtd and what an unbelievably humble human being. A massive influence on myself as a youngster. Thoughts and love with his family.”

Saddened to hear that Nobby Stiles has passed away. Another of our 1966 World Cup winning heroes leaves us. He had a heart that was even bigger than the gap in his teeth. RIP Nobby. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 30, 2020

Such sad news to hear that Nobby Stiles has passed away. I know he was ill for a while but doesn’t take away the shock. He was my coach as a kid @ManUtd and what an unbelievably humble human being. A massive influence on myself as a youngster. Thoughts and love with his family. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) October 30, 2020

