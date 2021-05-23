The father of Nikki Grahame passed away just nine days after the reality star’s own death in April.

Big Brother contestant Nikki, 38, battled anorexia – confirmed as her cause of death earlier this month – for many years.

But mere days after Nikki’s passing, her father David lost his fight with pancreatic cancer.

Nikki Grahame’s dad David passed away days after her own death (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Nikki’s parents ‘begged nurses not to discharge her’

Nikki was found unconscious at home on April 9 after being discharged the day before from Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester.

She had been staying at the hospital to receive treatment for her eating disorder.

According to Nikki’s mother Sue, both she and Nikki’s dad David insisted she stay on for further care.

Sue – who has described Nikki’s struggle as “the fight from hell” – told the Sunday Mirror she warned medical staff that Nikki’s condition was too severe.

What Nikki Grahame’s dad and mum said to medics

Sue told the tabloid: “I am destroyed.”

She continued: “The nurses were amazing. But I told every single one: ‘She mustn’t go home. She’s too ill’.

If you let her leave, Nikki will die.

“Her father even called and told the hospital: ‘If you let her leave, Nikki will die’. But they still threw her out.”

Nikki’s mum Sue and Nikki’s dad David voiced concerns to medical staff (Credit: ITV)

Hospital investigation

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said a full investigation is underway, in keeping with procedure relating to sudden deaths.

A spokesperson told reporters: “Staff at the Trust were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Miss Grahame, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Miss Grahame.

“A full internal investigation into the care Miss Grahame received is currently underway. This is in line with standard procedures following any sudden death.

“All information and findings arising from this investigation will be shared confidentially with Miss Grahame’s family.”

Nikki was a Big Brother favourite (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynetpictures.com)

Fans and friends raised tens of thousands in the days following Nikki’s passing to pay for her funeral costs.

The GoFundMe money-raiser was initially set up to help pay for Nikki’s treatment.

However, organisers confirmed that cash would also go to help others suffering with eating disorders.

“We will use this money to the best of our ability to try and stem this horrific, debilitating illness,” they wrote.

Celebrity friends such as Pete Bennett and Imogen Thomas have been among those to pay tribute to Nikki.

– If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact BEAT on 0808 801 6077 or visit the website here for help and advice.

