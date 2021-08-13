Nik and Eva Speakman have shared a sweet photo of their children to celebrate their son’s GCSE results.

The This Morning‘s resident therapists posted a series of snaps to Twitter after their son Hunter picked up his results.

Nik and Eva congratulated their son and said they’re “incredibly proud”.

So incredibly proud of our son Hunter! 🥰❤️ 10 A*s!!! ⭐️ (All grade 9’s) 🤩 He worked so hard & absolutely deserves this wonderful achievement 👏🏻 #GCSEresults2021 pic.twitter.com/zjRA0lp5IH — The Speakmans (@thespeakmans) August 12, 2021

What did Nik and Eva Speakman say?

The couple shared a photo of them together with son Hunter and their daughter Olivia alongside another picture of Hunter beaming while holding his results.

Another image showed a close-up of Hunter’s results, which were 10 A*s.

Nik and Eva wrote: “So incredibly proud of our son Hunter!

Nik and Eva have two children (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“ 10 A*s!!! (All grade 9’s). He worked so hard & absolutely deserves this wonderful achievement.”

The couple’s followers congratulated Hunter in the replies section.

One person said: “Well done Hunter congratulations.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow Hunter. This is amazing news! Congratulations and very proud parents.”

A third added: “Congratulations Hunter! Outstanding results!”

Nik and Eva are known for their work on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who are Nik and Eva Speakman?

Nik and Eva are therapists and life coaches and have worked together for more than 20 years.

They have appeared on This Morning numerous times to help viewers with their phobias and disorders.

The couple have helped a string of celebrities including Peter Andre, Kerry Katona, Katie Price and Holly Willoughby.

The Speakmans use “schema conditioning psychotherapy” to “find and tackle the root cause of anxiety disorders”.

Meanwhile, the coupled have hosted This Morning segments on a range of topics.

These include obsessive compulsive disorder, fears and phobias and post-traumatic stress disorder.

