Nigella Lawson and her Marmite pasta recipe divides fans on social media

Nigella Lawson and her Marmite pasta dish has divided her fans after sharing a recipe on social media

The TV chef, 61, is known for polarising her fans with recipes and kitchen hacks that may not float everyone’s boat.

And now with the big Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain only a day away, Nigella’s Italian-tinged recipe has done it again.

What was the recipe for Nigella Lawson’s Marmite pasta?

Taking to Instagram, Nigella showed a delicious-looking bowl of spaghetti.

There was just one problem – it was dressed with only Marmite, olive oil, butter and the cooking water from the spaghetti.

Nigella said: “I think many of you are already acquainted with #RecipeOfTheDay, and you may love it or you may loathe it: yes, it’s Marmite Spaghetti.

“Aussies, feel free to use Vegemite.

“And amici Italiani, before you hurl insults at me, I must tell you that I learnt this from an Italian – the great Anna del Conte.

“So, Buon appetito, and enjoy the umami!”

Nigella’s done it again! (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the recipe?

It wasn’t long until her legions of fans expressed their opinion on the recipe.

To begin with, there was a negative reaction.

One fan said: “Noooooooo she must have had too many Spritzes. My son who’s Italian nearly died!”

“Love you, Nigella! But can’t imagine this will taste any good.”

Another simply wrote: “Is this a joke?”

However, some people praised Nigella for the simple and ingenious idea.

“I make this all the time. Literally the best recipe ever. I definitely use a lot more cheese than suggested,” one said.

Another fan wrote: “I love this recipe so much! Completely delicious and so pleasingly savoury. Might have it for lunch!”

Holly didn’t think much of Nigella’s pizza idea (Credit: ITV)

What are the other recipes from Nigella that have divided opinion?

Marmite spaghetti isn’t the only recipe that has divided opinion over the years.

In last year’s BBC Two series Cook, Eat, Repeat series, she stunned viewers by pimping up some buttered toast – with a sprinkling of salt.

And Holly Willoughby called Nigella’s poached egg on pizza recipe: “something that’s come out from the bottom of a bin.”