Nicole Scherzinger delivers wedding blow to Thom Evans as she ‘reevaluates her life’

Nicole Scherzinger has delivered a wedding blow to Thom Evans as she “reevaluates her life”.

The star’s confession came during a new interview about her new theatre role.

Nicole Scherzinger ‘re-evalutes’ her life

Former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole has opened up about her new theatre role, which sees her play the lead in Sunset Boulevard on the West End.

During an interview with The Times, the star opened up about her career and her new role.

“I’m very grateful for the jobs that I’ve had and for the people I’ve gotten to connect with me on different stages, like The X Factor. But am I proud that people know me more for that than for my natural talent? It’s something I have to re-evaluate in my life,” she said during the interview.

She then said: “Musical theatre was always my first love. And deep down inside I know that I am chosen. I know that I have something that no one else has in this world. You give me a song, and you put me on that stage, and it’s just a gift that I have, the gift to make people feel something. It’s my innate gift from God.”

Nicole Scherzinger on Thom Evans wedding

The 45-year-old then continued, discussing how she has become an “adopted Brit” thanks to her engagement to Thom Evans.

The star revealed that when the couple do tie the knot, they will have their base in the UK. However, they will travel around a lot too.

The plan is for the wedding to take place in Hawaii, and for it to be conducted by her grandfather. The couple will then embark on a honeymoon “somewhere in Europe”.

However, Nicole has revealed that she hasn’t even thought about her wedding.

“I haven’t even thought about anything. Everybody’s, like, what’s the plan? I’m like, yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond. Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I’m not thinking of anything else,” she confessed.

Thom and Nicole engaged

Thom and Nicole announced their engagement back in June of this year.

The couple first met when Thom was a contestant on the X-Factor: Celebrity and Nicole was a judge. Thom was a member of the band Try Star, along with his rugby colleagues Levi Davis and Ben Foden. As a judge, Nicole voted the group out of the competition in November.

They made their first public appearance as a couple back in January 2020 – and have gone from strength to strength since.

Nicole announced their engagement on Instagram earlier this year. The star uploaded a snap of Tom down on one knee on a beach.

“I said yes,” Nicole captioned the post. It has since racked up over 1.5 million likes.

