Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate their first Valentine’s together in racy photo

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have celebrated their first Valentine's Day together.

The X Factor: Celebrity judge shared a photo to Instagram showing herself and rugby player Thom enjoying breakfast.

The picture shows Nicole having a cuppa on a sofa as a topless Thom posed next to her eating a piece of toast.

View this post on Instagram A toast to LOVE day y’all ♥️ #HappyValentinesDay A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:00pm PST

Nicole captioned the post: "A toast to LOVE day y'all #HappyValentinesDay."

Fans gushed over the couple with one person commenting: "Goals... you look amazing Nicole."

Imagine being the hottest couple alive.

Another wrote: "Imagine being the hottest couple alive," while a third said: "OMG! Hottest couple. Happy Valentine's Nicole and Thom."

Last month, the pair appeared to confirm their relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple.

The pair first met in the summer last year when Thom and his Try Star bandmates took part in X Factor: Celebrity, where Nicole was a judge.

View this post on Instagram @nobuloscabos ❤️ A post shared by Thom Evans (@te11) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:57pm PST

When quizzed about whether he was dating the singer, Thom said on Loose Women in November: "Who wouldn't want to date Nicole? She's gorgeous."

Meanwhile, at the time, a source had told The Sun: "Thom is completely Nicole's type. And for his part, Thom was smitten early on - he's always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

"He fancied her long before meeting her on the show. He was initially a bit nervous about starting something up, and ruining his chances on the series, but they had great chemistry from the off.

"And after weeks of texting, Thom finally plucked up the courage to ask her out, and took her for dinner."

Over the past few weeks, Nicole and Thom have been sharing gym photos and holiday snaps together on Instagram.

One picture, shared by The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole, shows the pair inside the gym as they showed off their toned bods.

Nicole captioned the post: "The only bad workout is the one you don't do. New decade, new week, new mindset, endless possibilities!"

It wasn't long before fans began commenting and branding the couple "goals" and "the hottest couple".

