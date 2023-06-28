Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have announced their engagement, leaving their fans thrilled.

The couple shared the news on Instagram this week after Nicole said ‘yes’. But how and when did the couple meet?

Here’s a full timeline of Nicole and Thom’s relationship from their first meeting to their beautiful engagement…

Nicole met Thom on The X Factor: Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Timeline of Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans’ relationship

Late 2019 – Meeting on X Factor: Celebrity

Nicole Scherzinger first met Thom Evans when he was a contestant on X Factor: Celebrity. Thom was a member of the band Try Star, along with his rugby colleagues Levi Davis and Ben Foden. As a judge, Nicole voted the group out of the competition in November. Despite this, their paths crossed and sparked a romantic relationship.

Thom was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

2020

January – Nicole and Thom made their first public appearance as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2020.

March – As the COVID-19 pandemic hit globally, Nicole and Thom chose to quarantine together. This brought them closer, as they shared various photos and videos on their social media accounts showing them working out, singing, and dancing together.

November – Thom and Nicole celebrated their one-year anniversary. Nicole shared a photo on Instagram of the two on a getaway, expressing her love for Thom.

Nicole during the event she and Thom went red carpet official at (Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images)

2021

January – Rumors circulated that Thom and Nicole had moved in together in Los Angeles after spending the quarantine period together.

February – The couple shared a series of pictures on social media on Valentine’s Day, celebrating their love.

October – Thom opened up about their romance, telling The Sun: “Nobody is asking Nicole how she got with me because I’m massively punching (above my weight). She’s so easy and fun to be around. I’ve hit the jackpot.”

November – Thom and Nicole celebrate their two-year annivesary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Evans (@te11)

What have they said about each other?

Throughout their relationship, both Nicole and Thom have had only sweet things to say about each other. Thom has been open about his feelings for Nicole, saying that she had “stolen his heart” and commenting on how “stunning” and “lovely” she is.

Nicole, on the other hand, has expressed her admiration and love for Thom in several social media posts, with warm captions, showing a lot of appreciation for her partner. She’s referred to Thom as her “rock”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

Their engagement

Nicole and Thom announced their engagement on Instagram this week. Posting stunning images of Thom down on one knee and Nicole looking over the moon, she wrote: “I said yes.”

Who are Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans?

Born on June 29, 1978, Nicole is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and television personality. She first gained fame as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. Nicole then went on to have a successful career as a solo artist and has worked as a judge on various reality TV shows, including The X Factor and The Masked Singer.

Read more: Rylan’s response to Nicole Scherzinger’s engagement steals the couple’s thunder

Born on April 2, 1985, Thom is a former Scottish international rugby player and is now an actor and model. He’s been involved in various television shows, including Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity X Factor. After retiring from rugby due to a severe neck injury, Thom has pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.