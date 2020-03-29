Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger accused of 'defying coronavirus essential travel advice'

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are said to have defied Boris Johnson's coronavirus travel advice by boarding a flight.

Nicole, 41, and X Factor star Thom, 34, were spotted at Gatwick Airport on Saturday (March 28, 2020) before jetting out of the UK.

Pussycat Doll Nicole and former rugby ace Thom were both wearing black face masks therefore protecting themselves from Covid-19.

Read more: Gogglebox will continue filming throughout coronavirus outbreak

Their trip comes after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office told all Brits to avoid all 'non-essential travel abroad' until at least April 15, 2020.

It is not known where they were travelling to or whether it was 'essential'. Entertainment Daily has contacted Nicole and Thom's reps.

Avoid non-essential travel

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all Brits to stay home in an effort to beat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Boris has also ordered the closure of all non-essential shops and told people they must only visit supermarkets when absolutely necessary.

Boris Johnson has warned against all 'non essential' travel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

People are entitled to one trip outside for exercise a day and all social gatherings have also been banned.

If the rules are flouted, Boris has warned the nation that they face receiving fines or will even be arrested by the police.

Boris said: "You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say 'No.'

"You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.

A London Underground station lays deserted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"If you don't follow the rules, the police will have the power to enforce them" by breaking up public gatherings and issuing fines."

Boris tests positive

On Friday (March 27, 2020), Boris confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Addressing the nation on Twitter via a video message, he said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

"Together we will beat this."

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Read more: Saturday Morning Kitchen viewers miffed as social distance is 'ignored'

Meanwhile, coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people worldwide.

Boris has said he will be writing to "every single household" in the UK.

He will pledge to help them fight coronavirus - and do "whatever it takes to help them make ends meet".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.