Rylan Clark’s response to Nicole Scherzinger’s engagement steals the couple’s thunder

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram yesterday to announce her engagement to former Scottish rugby star Thom Evans, but was seemingly overshadowed by friend Rylan’s comment.

Nicole and Rylan have been friends since they met while Rylan was a contestant on The X Factor in 2012 and have remained close ever since. But as Nicole announced her engagement, Rylan couldn’t help but steal her thunder!

Rylan brought back the waterworks for Nicole’s announcement (Credit: Youtube)

Nicole Scherzinger engagement: Rylan recreates his iconic The X Factor moment

Nicole shared an adorable picture of beau Thom Evans popping the question to her and another picture of the pair posing together. She captioned the post: “I said yes,” alongside ring and heart emojis.

Many fans and celebrity fans shared their love for the couple. Amanda Holden commented: “At last!” Former bandmember Kimberly Wyatt added: “I’m so happy for you! Congratulations to you both!!!”

But it was Rylan‘s comment which stole the couple’s thunder. Rylan posted a gif from the iconic moment in The X Factor where Nicole told Rylan he got through to her final three, and he broke down in sobs. Rylan’s comment received hundreds of like as Nicole replied “I know right?!”

Nicole and Thom went public with their relationship in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicole and Thom Evans met in 2019 on The X Factor: Celebrity

The newly engaged couple reportedly first met in 2019 when Tom was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity where Nicole was a judge. In 2020, the pair went public as a couple when they were pictured on the red carpet together at a Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills.

The pair later posted each other on their Instagram accounts, with Nicole joining Thom and his family for Father’s Day that year. Nicole was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton from 2007 until 2015. In 2021, Nicole opened up to The Times about the “challenges” of her past relationships.

She said: “I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships – and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

