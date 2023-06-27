Nicola Bulley’s partner on heartbreaking final text message he sent to her

The partner of Nicola Bulley has revealed the heartbreaking final text message that he sent to her.

A inquest is currently underway into the death of the mother of two. Nicola disappeared in mysterious circumstances back in January and was tragically found dead in a nearby river three weeks later. A post-mortem yesterday (June 26) confirmed drowning as her cause of death.

Nicola’s parents, her younger sister Louise and partner Paul have been amongst those giving evidence at the inquest. During his testimony today (June 27), Paul gave his own devastating account of the day she went missing.

An inquest into Nicola’s death is currently in progress (Credit: Lancashire Constabulary)

Nicola Bulley’s partner reveals final text message

Nicola appeared to vanish into thin air after dropping her children off at school and then taking her dog on a walk.

Her springer spaniel Willow was discovered unattended. Her phone had also been left on bench still connected to a work call.

Nicola’s partner Paul believes that she went to put a harness on her dog before falling into the river.

Paul then devastatingly revealed he had texted Nicola: “Have you got lost?” after her walk seemed to be taking longer than normal.

He maintained that there had been nothing concerning out of ordinary in her behaviour that day. On the contrary, he said that she was “full of beans”, following a positive business meeting the day before.

“She was doing good, she was getting back into her work. She was excited about her work and it was going really well,” he said.

Nicola Bulley’s partner paid tribute to her at the inquest (Credit: Sky News)

Elsewhere in Paul’s statement, he paid tribute to her as “a quiet person who enjoyed the simpler side of life”. He said that Nicola “adored nothing more than a walk with Willow or a walk with her family in the hills”.

He became emotional as he told the inquest: “We worked well together, I guess I gave her a bit of spontaneousness and she planned things where I needed that.”

