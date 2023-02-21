Nicola Bulley smiles in photo, police officer delivers speech
News

‘Extremely concerned’ Ofcom issues statement over Nicola Bulley coverage after family’s criticism

Broadcasters asked to explain their actions

By Robert Leigh

Ofcom has issued a statement concerning coverage of the Nicola Bulley investigation amid criticism from her family.

It was confirmed yesterday (Monday February 20) that a body recovered from the river on Sunday was Ms Bulley.

The missing mother-of-two was found a mile from where she was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre when she went missing on January 27.

Ms Bulley, 45,  was the subject of a three-week Lancashire Police investigation that came in for intense media coverage.

Additionally, the village where she lived and family members were also the focus of constant social media speculation.

Nicola Bulley banner on a bridge
The three-week search for Nicola Bulley generated a huge amount of media coverage (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Nicola Bulley family statement

In a heartbreaking statement released as Ms Bulley‘s death was confirmed, her family hit out at “press and members of the public” who ‘made accusations of wrongdoing’ and “misquoted and vilified friends and family”.

Furthermore, they accused Sky News and ITV of “making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy”.

And now, communications watchdog Ofcom has expressed ‘concern’ following the complaint.

Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables spoke to journalists
Police confirmed the body had been identified as the missing mother-of-two (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Nicola Bulley coverage: Ofcom response

The media regulator has reportedly written to both broadcasters “to ask them to explain their actions”.

A spokesperson for Ofcom is reported to have said: “We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees.

We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees.

“We have written to ITV and Sky to ask them to explain their actions. We will then assess whether any further action is required.”

Nicola Bulley smiling in photo shown on ITV News
Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Additionally, TikTok is said to have promised to take action against users who disrupted the search for Nicola Bulley.

A statement for the social media platform reads: “Our thoughts are with Ms Bulley’s family and friends at this difficult time. We have mobilised resources to monitor the evolving conversation about this case.

“We are taking action against violations of our Community Guidelines, including removing content and accounts, and limiting the reach of some content by making it ineligible for recommendation.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Sky News and ITV News for comment.

Read more: TikTok vows to take action against Nicola Bulley ‘sleuths’ following family’s heartbreaking statement

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Nicola Bulley Ofcom

Trending Articles

Julia looking to camera and Madeleine McCann in a red dress
I Am Madeleine McCann girl timeline: Claims, evidence, DNA test demands and backlash
Maya from Fool Me Once and Adam from The Stranger
Michelle Keegan leads stellar cast of new Harlan Coben Netflix drama Fool Me Once
Madeleine McCann in a pink hat, Kate and Gerry at a vigil and Julia looking to camera
Investigator hired by Kate and Gerry McCann to work on Maddie disappearance addresses viral claims
Joey Essex embraces Vanessa Bauer on Dancing On Ice
Joey Essex could be ‘in danger zone’ on Dancing On Ice following Vanessa ‘kiss’, warns expert
Julia and Madeleine McCann side by side separated by pink line
Girl who thinks she might be Madeleine ‘shunned by family for giving hope to McCanns’
Kate and Gerry McCann and Madeleine girl Julia ll looking pained
‘Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wandelt given warning as she updates on DNA test