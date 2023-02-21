‘Extremely concerned’ Ofcom issues statement over Nicola Bulley coverage after family’s criticism

Ofcom has issued a statement concerning coverage of the Nicola Bulley investigation amid criticism from her family.

It was confirmed yesterday (Monday February 20) that a body recovered from the river on Sunday was Ms Bulley.

The missing mother-of-two was found a mile from where she was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre when she went missing on January 27.

Ms Bulley, 45, was the subject of a three-week Lancashire Police investigation that came in for intense media coverage.

Additionally, the village where she lived and family members were also the focus of constant social media speculation.

The three-week search for Nicola Bulley generated a huge amount of media coverage (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Nicola Bulley family statement

In a heartbreaking statement released as Ms Bulley‘s death was confirmed, her family hit out at “press and members of the public” who ‘made accusations of wrongdoing’ and “misquoted and vilified friends and family”.

Furthermore, they accused Sky News and ITV of “making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy”.

And now, communications watchdog Ofcom has expressed ‘concern’ following the complaint.

Police confirmed the body had been identified as the missing mother-of-two (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Nicola Bulley coverage: Ofcom response

The media regulator has reportedly written to both broadcasters “to ask them to explain their actions”.

A spokesperson for Ofcom is reported to have said: “We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees.

“We have written to ITV and Sky to ask them to explain their actions. We will then assess whether any further action is required.”

Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Additionally, TikTok is said to have promised to take action against users who disrupted the search for Nicola Bulley.

A statement for the social media platform reads: “Our thoughts are with Ms Bulley’s family and friends at this difficult time. We have mobilised resources to monitor the evolving conversation about this case.

“We are taking action against violations of our Community Guidelines, including removing content and accounts, and limiting the reach of some content by making it ineligible for recommendation.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Sky News and ITV News for comment.

