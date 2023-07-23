Fresh agony for Nicola Bulley’s family as her images ‘used in sick con’

The family of Nicola Bulley have been handed fresh agony as latest reports claim her images are being used as part of a “sick” online “con”.

Nicola disappeared while walking her dog on January 27. Tragically, her body was found in the river three weeks later.

Last month, the mum of two’s family were handed some peace as a coroner delivered an accidental death verdict. However, this weekend, claims that Nicola’s images are being used on a dating site have sadly come to light.

The family of Nicola Bulley have been handed a cruel blow just months after her death (Credit: Handout)

Nicola Bulley latest: Late mum of two’s images used in ‘sick con’

According to the Mirror, members of dating site Smooch.com have been using images of Nicola – that were handed out by her family while they were searching for her – on their profiles.

There are fears the profiles are part of a so-called catfish con. This is where bogus photos are used to lure in lonely men and women. One profile seen by the publication showed Nicola’s face but says she is a woman called Faustina, 46. Another claimed she is a 41-year-old called Elorm.

The family have been made aware. They’ve already been through the most horrendous ordeal.

After learning of the dating website scam, the Mirror repots Nicola’s family have been left reeling. One disgusted family friend is also said to have described the scam as “sick”.

A source went on to allege: “The family have been made aware of this. They’ve already been through the most horrendous ordeal.”

Images of Nicola, who died earlier this year, have appeared on a dating site (Credit: Handout)

Photos have now been removed

ED! has contacted owners of Smooch.com, Venntro Media Group, for comment. However, the Mirror reports that the pictures of Nicola have now been removed from the site.

Lawyers for Nicola’s family would be informed, the source alleged. They also claimed they would be monitoring developments.

