A fundraiser started to help pay for the funeral of Nicola Bulley has already reached a total of £18k.

The 45-year-old mum of two disappeared on January 27 while walking her dog along the River Wyre.

Three weeks later, Nicola’s body was found in the river after being spotted by two walkers.

Following the heartbreaking news, family, friends and the public have all chipped in to help cover the cost of Nicola’s funeral and secure a future for her little girls.

Mum-of-two Nicola Bulley was found in the River Wyre three weeks after she went missing (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Bulley disappeared on January 27

Nicola tragically went missing earlier this year after being seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Her dog was found shortly afterwards, along with her phone, but Nicola was nowhere to be seen.

A massive search operation was launched to help find Nicola, but it was more than three weeks before her body was found.

After two walkers discovered her body, Nicola’s family released a statement saying that they were devastated by the news.

They said: “We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.

“We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world. She was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Our girls will get the support they need from people who love them most.”

Members of the public have raised over £18k for Nicola’s family (Credit: Channel 5)

Brits raise £18k to help fund Nicola Bulley’s funeral

Friends and family of Nicola Bulley have since launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Nicola’s family.

The campaign was made to help with Nicola’s funeral planning and provide financial support to her partner Paul and their two young daughters.

A heart made of gold that shined through in everything she did.

The page reads: “As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in. And we want to help the family through this awful time. The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry. And will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future.”

It added: “The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met. A heart made of gold that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

Overall, more than £18k has been donated by generous members of the public to help Nicola’s family.

Read more: ‘Extremely concerned’ Ofcom issues statement over Nicola Bulley coverage after family’s criticism

Will you be donating to Nicola Bulley’s Go Fund Me page? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.