Nicola Adams and her girlfriend Ella Baig have announced the birth of their first child together.

Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola shared the news in a message to HELLO! magazine today.

Nicola said she and Ella are “so overwhelmed with love” after welcoming their baby on Saturday morning (July 9).

Strictly star Nicola has welcomed her first child with girlfriend Ella (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the publication, Nicola said: “We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am.

“Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella.

“We can’t wait to start this new chapter with baby Adams.”

Nicola and Ella announced their pregnancy earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, Nicola and Ella revealed they were expecting their first child after rounds of IVF.

Professional boxer Nicola said at the time: “I can’t wait for the baby to be born @ella.baig.”

In April, the couple shared the news that they were having a little boy.

Nicola told HELLO!: “It’s super cool. I’m excited, happy, nervous and just wondering what to expect. All my friends have boys, so I was like: ‘Yes!’ when I found out.”

Ella added at the time: “I think it’s safe to say the baby is a fighter.

“It’s definitely an active baby. From about 17 weeks I was feeling kicks and whenever we went for a scan – I don’t even know what it was doing – perhaps backflips. I can actually see it moving in my stomach right now.”

Nicola competed on Strictly in 2020 as she paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones for the show’s first same-sex pairing.

However, they had to withdraw from the competition after Katya tested positive for Covid-19.

