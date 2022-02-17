Strictly star announces girlfriend is pregnant after IVF journey and devastating miscarriage

Nicola Adams has revealed her girlfriend Ella Baig is pregnant with their first baby together.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, announced the news in a touching social media post today (February 17).

Confirming their baby joy, Ella posted a black and white snap of herself and Nicola kissing next to the sea.

Meanwhile, the model also shared a snap of a baby scan.

Tagging Nicola in the post, Ella wrote: “We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding.

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents!

“We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between.”

She concluded: “Welcome to the world little one.”

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one saying: “This is such lovely news!!”

Nicola Adams is expecting her first baby with girlfriend Ella Baig (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second posted: “Oh my god guys! Congratulations! So happy for you!”

Another penned: “What a lucky baby! So happy for you both, you’re going to be the most amazing parents.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations!! So excited for you.”

In addition, Katya Jones, who was previously partnered with Nicola on Strictly, also shared her love.

The pro dancer added: “I am beyond excited and happy for you!!!!!!! What a beautiful news!!!!!!!!! You gonna be such amazing parents!!!”

Meanwhile, Nicola opened up to Vogue about the struggles the couple faced before Ella fell pregnant.

Nicola previously featured on Strictly with Katya Jones (Credit: BBC)

Nicola and Ella’s emotional IVF journey

The boxer explained that the pair had been trying to get pregnant for three years using IVF.

After freezing her eggs during her early career, Nicola was able to provide one whilst Ella carried the baby, with the help of a sperm donor.

Ella went through her first rounds of IVF with an underactive thyroid, and later suffered from a miscarriage.

I’m so happy, but it’s also been emotional

Sadly, the couple had two failed IVF attempts.

Speaking to the publication, Nicola shared: “I was really upset. Of course, we knew that there was a chance of it being unsuccessful, but it’s hard to see those two lines on a pregnancy test and feel elated before having that ripped from you just a few weeks later.

“I was also more upset for Ella as she was the one going through the process physically. You don’t really know what to say or do – you just have to be supportive.”

Then, a few months ago, Ella thankfully fell pregnant again.

The model is currently in her third trimester.

Nicola added: “I’m so happy, but it’s also been emotional. We were worried about getting too excited because we’d miscarried before, but I think it’s really important that we try to enjoy it rather than dwelling on what could go wrong.”

Nicola met her model partner Ella, 23, during a 2018 night out in Leeds.

Despite their fertility struggles, the couple are planning on having more children in the future.

