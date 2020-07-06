Nicky Campbell sends message of support to 'heartbroken' fan whose dog died

Presenter Nicky Campbell has sent a message of support to a devastated individual who revealed his pet dog had died.

The Long Lost Family host, 59, responded to a Twitter user who opened up about feeling "deafening" grief following the death of his beloved pooch.

An ambassador for the anti animal testing organisation FLOE (For Life on Earth) shared a video of comedian Ricky Gervais talking about man's best friend.

Dogs are the most precious thing in the world. They love us to the moon & back.



What did Nicky Campbell say?

"I lost my dog 48 hours ago," the Twitter user wrote, adding that he felt "drunk with sadness".

"The house is so quiet," he continued. "It's deafening. But I don't want any noise either. Heartbroken."

Dog lover Nicky, who presents Long Lost Family alongside former Big Brother host Davina McCall, sent the Twitter user a supportive message.

"My deepest sympathies, Rob," Nicky replied.

Nicky's TV show is returning for a special reunion show.

What Happened Next

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next sees Nicky and Davina revisit some of the programme's most memorable searches.

The series will include them catching up with Kathleen Fraser Jackson, whom they reunited with her birth mother in Canada. This time, she's heading to Jamaica to meet her youngest sister for the first time.

Nicky Campbell's back on our screens with a new series of Long Lost Family (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

It's will likely make for emotional viewing, as the documentary series regularly has viewers reaching for the tissues.

During an episode last month, those watching at home were in bits as a man who was abandoned as a child received crushing news about his parents.

