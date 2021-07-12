In the latest Nicky Campbell news, he has revealed that “vicious insults” by critic and Black Mirror creator Charlie left him bed-bound for days.

Charlie is known for his cutting jibes and satirical content, but Long Lost Family host Nicky, 60, said that the popular writer “took against me”.

Nicky Campbell on Long Lost Family (Credit: ITV)

What is the latest Nick Campbell news?

Speaking to the Time Capsule podcast, Nicky said: “I think that Charlie Brooker became slightly, I don’t know… he gave me some terrible reviews and thought there was something unsettling about me and he sort of focused on it – something for him that didn’t ring true.

“He just really took against me.

“He did these reviews, and then he made a video online and I think he did it on television, that I was The Devil.”

Nicky also revealed that Charlie had called him a “[bleep]stain” and “the Antichrist”.

Charlie is known for his satirical content (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

“It sent me into a really, really low ebb”

Nicky – who suffers from depression and bipolar disorder – then revealed the onslaught caused him to feel awful for days afterwards.

“I think one of the words was ‘[bleep]stain’, and it sent me into… I was in bed for two days after it.

“It sent me into a really, really low ebb and I was suffering badly at the time, anyway.

I think we’ve got to be very careful about that sort of thing in the public space.

“I can take it. Of course I can take people having a go and having a bit of craic and insulting you, it goes with the game.

“But this was visceral. Really, really visceral and really vicious and really horrible.

“I think we’ve got to be very careful about that sort of thing in the public space. Nobody knows what anybody’s going through.”

Nicky was brutally honest about his diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

When did Nicky reveal his diagnosis?

Nicky revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with the conditions after years of suffering.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh on Lorraine, he said that one particular incident made him get help.

“Just thinking about it now, I’ll try and get through the sentence, just dropping to my knees when everything got on top of me, outside Euston Station and just sobbing.”