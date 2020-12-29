Following the death of Nick McGlashan, police have revealed the possibility that drugs may have been involved.

News of the Deadliest Catch star’s death was reported yesterday (December 28).

An official cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed, but more details have now been released.

Nick, who appeared on the show from 2013 to 2020, died on Sunday (December 27) in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the time of his sudden death, he was aged just 33.

Nick McGlashan death: Did drugs play a part?

Nick had previously spoken out about his battle with drug addiction.

He was also suspended from the series’ 13th season to go to rehab to battle his demons.

However, Nashville police have now revealed they are waiting on a toxicology report.

And drugs could have played a part.

The statement, which called Nick by his real name of Bruce, read: “The individual, Bruce McGlashan, age 33, was deceased upon arrival of paramedics and officers.”

It continued: “The death is unclassified at present pending a report of autopsy findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Police are awaiting ‘toxicology testing’

However, the statement added: “Evidence indicated the possibility of drug involvement.”

It also said: “Toxicology testing is part of the autopsy process.”

Nick is said to have been found unresponsive by friends in his hotel room.

I was at war with my addiction and it was winning. To say I was lost would be an understatement.

At the height of his addiction, Nick said he was drinking half a gallon of vodka and also injecting one gram of meth and two grams of heroin in a single day.

The Discovery Channel star went to rehab in September 2016 after overdosing three times.

He had been sober ever since.

‘I was at war with my addiction’

Nick had previously opened up about the effects of his addiction.

He said: “My life went from Bering Sea badass to full-blown junkie very rapidly. Hidden from me was that passion I had for life.

“Taken from me was my ability to live. I was at war with my addiction and it was winning.

“To say I was lost would be an understatement. I was broken and soulless,” he also added.

Nick is believed to have two children with long-term girlfriend Claire Hammond.

