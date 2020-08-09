Nick Knowles unveils his new ‘beach bum’ hair

Most of us let out hair go over lockdown but it seems Nick Knowles hasn’t had the time or inclination to visit the salon yet.

The DIY SOS host has given fans a glimpse of his barnet and joked it’s his beach bum look!

Beach bum hair style might be getting out of control in the salty sea air pic.twitter.com/Igy21oJXoX — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) August 9, 2020

He shared a picture of his shaggy and hirsute look and said: “Beach bum hair style might be getting out of control in the salty sea air.”

As one Twitter follower observed the waves, Nick replied: “When I let it grow it’s like a rabbit that stops and waves its paws every few seconds – hare with a permanent wave.”

Someone joked: “Hair like a burst mattress.”

Nick Knowles has shown of his ‘beach bum’ hair (Credit: Splash)

Wild hair or not, Nick is a crush – guilty or very much out and proud – for many women of a certain age.

But the BBC presenter recently discovered competition for his fans’ affections… from his own brother.

The 57-year-old shared a picture and incredibly sweet message on Instagram that have left his followers swooning.

Who is Nick Knowles’ brother?

He wrote: “This is my big brother John – a wonderfully talented musician and singer who can play and sing anything pretty much in about 7 languages.

“A big-hearted man who goes out of his way to help everyone.

“Some years ago I wrote a series of comedy history dramas for the BBC called Historyonics – I sent him a 14th C guiterne and asked him to learn to play it in two weeks and write 6 songs for the show.

“I also roped him into acting and saying lines which he only found out on the first day of shooting.

Read more: Nick Knowles shares friend’s devastating story

Nick Knowles is full of praise for his brother (Credit: Splash)

Brotherly love for Nick Knowles

“Possibly the biggest surprise was having to wear a 14th C jester’s outfit.

“He did all that because I asked him to. Before he arrived, an actor asked me, ‘What’s your brother like?’

“I said, ‘He’s like me only much nicer, Not only did he appear in the show but he played guitar and sang with us all late into the nights of filming in the hotels we stayed in.

“The hangovers were immense – everyone loved him so much I had to write him into every other episode.

“On the last day of filming all the actors and crew from the series came to say goodbye to him – there was much hugging and as his car disappeared up the road the same actor turned to me and said, ‘He IS like you only MUCH nicer.'”

Fans couldn’t wait to flatter his sibling.

“John is hot, say hi please,” wrote one.

Another gushed: “Look how he looks at you. What a beautiful sight. Brotherly love is magical. Thank you for sharing. You are very blessed.”

A third asked: “Is he single?”

Nick is extremely close to John, who supported the former I’m A Celeb contestant through his divorce from wife Jessica Moor in 2017.

Read more: DIY SOS fans sob as show helps war veterans in repeated episode

Nick Knowles’ divorce

He told The Mirror: “I did really go through it emotionally. Jess was really, really unwell.

“All those things are hugely difficult but I always had people to talk to who are close to me.

“When I come under extreme stress, I spend time with my older brother John, who has had counselling training.”

Nick separated from Jessica in 2016, but supported her as she underwent treatment for cervical cancer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.