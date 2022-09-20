Nick Knowles urges people to ‘be kind’ as he addresses ‘weight gain’

Nick Knowles has urged Twitter users to “be kind” as he addressed comments about his ‘weight gain’.

The star, 59, opened up about the impact of long COVID earlier today (Tuesday September 20).

Sharing an article about a recent family lunch in central London, Nick seemed to rankle at remarks concerning his appearance.

He previously revealed he put on four stone during lockdown.

Nick Knowles addresses ‘weight gain’ on Twitter

The dad of four told his followers: “Just so you know – I put on a lot of weight when I had long COVID. Many did.”

However, in an update, DIY SOS presenter Nick added he has trimmed down since he was hit by the virus.

“I’ve managed to lose most of it now,” Nick continued.

“People printing unpleasant tripe like this won’t put me off #bekind.”

Nick also offered some kind words of his own to one respondent who noted they had gone through a similar experience.

He replied to that person: “You’ll get there – be kind to yourself and don’t get frustrated with it. A lot to deal with there.”

How followers reacted

Other social media users replying to Nick also shared their own circumstances.

And many of those obliged Nick’s direction and offered him further supportive tweets.

“Glad you’re managing to get through long COVID, that’s the main thing. Keep well,” one person tweeted back at Nick.

Another said: “You’ve done great working to improve your health and I’m sure everyone trying the same wishes you well.”

And a third encouraged him: “Many people gained weight and it seems much more stubborn to move.”

Nick’s COVID struggle

Late last year Nick revealed his battle with long COVID had left him short of breath.

And it seems he reckons his determination to get back to normality after his illness may have gone against him.

He said during an appearance on Lorraine in November 2021: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown.

“Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and exercise too soon after COVID can cause you problems.”

Nick added his experience of long COVID went on for nearly a year.

He also worried his condition could affect his work.

Nick continued at the time: “I had what my doctors described as long COVID for about 10 months.

“[I had] no energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles weight loss on I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity fans will recall how Nick’s physique was affected by reality TV life in the jungle back in 2018.

Like many contestants, Nick’s weight fluctuated dramatically due to the camp diet of rice and beans.

Indeed, it was revealed when he departed the series, finishing in six place, that he lost two stone during the show’s run.

