Nick Knowles teases ‘epic’ news on Twitter and fans are thrilled

Nick Knowles has announced ‘amazing’ news about an upcoming project on Twitter.

The TV presenter revealed that he’s working on something ‘epic’ with Channel 5 that’s coming in the new year.

And we can’t wait to find out what it is!

TV presenter Nick Knowles announced ‘epic’ news (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles teases ‘amazing’ news on Twitter

Nick teased ‘epic’ news about an upcoming project that’s coming in the new year and fans are thrilled.

This morning, the DIY SOS presenter took to Twitter to announce that he’s embarking on ‘big adventures’ with Channel 5.

In the post, Nick is standing in front of the Grand Canyon in a shirt that matches the background.

Nick tweeted: “Big adventures afoot coming to Channel 5 & My5 in the new year – can’t say too much but it’s epic.”

Big adventures afoot coming to Ch5 & My5 in the new year – can’t say too much but it’s epic pic.twitter.com/KOmKSrFkfT — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) September 1, 2022

Fans are excited about the news and took to the comments to congratulate Nick.

One fan wrote: “Sounds exciting. Looking forward to hearing more.”

Someone else tweeted: “Looking forward to it.”

A third also added: “That’s a ‘grand’ view behind you…looking forward to the upcoming project.”

Fans are thrilled by Nick Knowles’ news (Credit: ITV)

Another joked: “You’re not fixing the Grand Canyon are you?”

TV presenter Alex Lovell also commented: “A new clothing range that matches the background? Sorry Nick!! Couldn’t resist!! Can’t wait – looks epic!”

Nick Knowles disappoints DIY SOS fans

The exciting news came after Nick hinted at a DIY SOS cancellation.

Nick worried DIY SOS fans on Twitter after a follower recommended that the team help out a family in need.

The fan asked if the team could assist a disabled 21-year-old.

However, Nick replied: “Sadly, we are only commissioned by BBC One for one build this year for Children In Need, and as yet not commissioned for any builds next year.

“We know there is a great need and we can help many more people and communities so we are hopeful of getting news soon.”

Fans were devastated by the news but some are still keeping their fingers crossed for the show’s return next year.

