Nick Knowles has appealed to his fans on Twitter after a friend’s work was hit by a “devastating fire”.

The DIY SOS star spoke out this afternoon (Wednesday August 3) to ask for assistance in supporting an artist friend.

Telly fave Nick, 59, explained Julia Ogden had lost all her art supplies and artwork because of the blaze.

Nick Knowles made a call-out on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles issues call-out on Twitter

No stranger to helping people come together to assist others, Nick shared a fundraising link with his 170,000 followers.

He implored: “If you are involved with art and can help – even with materials – then please do.”

According to the Crowdfunding page, the fire started in the early hours of the morning.

It apparently left the building in Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire that contained Julia’s studio as a “shell”.

Furthermore, it seems Julia may have previously appeared on Home is Where The Art Is on BBC One.

Wednesday afternoon proved to be a busy period on Nick’s timeline.

And that’s because, just over half an hour later, ex I’m A Celebrity star Nick highlighted another cause in need.

This time, however, the appeal related to DIY SOS – and also Children In Need.

Can you help with Nick’s requests? (Credit: BBC)

Nick wrote: “Urgent! For our @diysos Children in Need build we’re in desperate need of ring beams right away or our Leeds build isn’t going to happen!

“Please email diysosleeds@bbc.co.uk if you can help. Thank you.”

If you can help Nick and the causes he’s mentioning, get in touch with him!

