Nick Knowles urges fans to ’shop them to the police’ as he slams ‘mindless cruelty to animals’

Nick Knowles has hit out at animal abusers and issued a plea to his Twitter followers.

The DIY SOS presenter felt pushed to speak up after spotting a horrifying video on social media.

A farming group shared a video on Twitter of numerous sheep having been slaughtered by an unknown assailant.

Accompanying the horrific video, the account tweeted: “If anyone can help PLEASE contact @dorsetpolice.

“This is simply unacceptable and beyond animal cruelty. Whoever did this needs to be reprimanded. As if farming isn’t hard enough. Thoughts are with the farmer at this traumatic time.”

Nick Knowles hit out an animal abuse on Twitter (Credit: Splashnews)

TV’s Nick Knowles makes compassionate plea on Twitter

Nick spotted the tweet and felt compelled to urge any witnesses to contact Dorset Police.

The BBC presenter tweeted: “If you know who this is in the Dorset area then shop them to the Police.

“Mindless cruelty to animals, which is reason enough, is an early sign of the kind of violent personality that progresses to violence against people if it’s not already the case.”

If you know who this is in the Dorset area then shop them to the Police – mindless cruelty to animals, which is reason enough, is an early sign of the kind of violent personality that progresses to violence against people if it’s not already the case https://t.co/FugEkZjShw — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) July 19, 2022

His followers rushed to comment and share their disgust over the attack.

“It’s utterly evil what’s going on in the world right now,” said one fan.

Nick Knowles urged his followers to contact the police (Credit: Splashnews)

“You are 100% correct Nick, cruelty to animals is just the start, and the person or people will undoubtedly not stop at animals! This is a horrific crime!!” said a second.

A third replied: “Made me cry. What mindless cruelty. And you’re correct. I’ve previously been in court when the defendant has a history of animal cruelty. They have justified it as childhood antics but what the excuse as they progressed in adulthood to people.”

“What kind of despicable cowardly person could do that to defenceless animals. At times the human race is sickening. So senseless,” ranted a fourth.

While a fifth added: “Absolutely sick & disgusting. So sad for the sheep and the farmer.”

