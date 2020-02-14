DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles reveals he's single again after split from girlfriend

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles has revealed he is single on Valentine's Day hinting he's split from his girlfriend Emily Hallinan.

Nick, 56, appeared to tell his followers on Twitter that he is no longer with the PR executive, 26.

Nick revealed he has split from his girlfriend on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He tweeted: "Happy Valentine’s. And if you’re single like me don’t worry, we don’t have to join in everything every year. I missed national prune day too."

He added: "I’m OK. Trying to cheer up those who feel left out - Feb is cat neuter awareness month - I won’t join in that either."

Nick's followers were quick to reassure the presenter he isn't missing out on much, with Carol Vorderman even sending her friend a message.

In a series of tweets, Nick, who appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2018, went on to reassure fans he is quite happy with his single status.

Nick and Emily, pictured in December 2019, have split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It’s not the end of the world to be single for a while," he wrote.

He added: "Not sure why we feel we all have to be involved.

"I didn’t do thanksgiving, shrove Tuesday or breastfeeding week.

"Was supposed to be for secret admirers and getting people together not those already coupled."

Nick was previously married to first wife Gillian, with whom he shares daughter Tuesday and son Charlie.

He is also dad to son TJ, conceived after an affair with former dancer Paula Beckett.

