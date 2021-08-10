Nick Knowles replaced by Rhod Gilbert in DIY SOS special shake-up

Nick Knowles will not be presenting DIY SOS’s annual Children In Need special this year.

The show annually ventures out for charity, but it’s all change this year.

Nick will not be on the charity special (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s happening to Nick Knowles on DIY SOS?

Comedian Rhod Gilbert is replacing long-time host Nick on the charity special later this year.

“It’s a great honour to step into Nick’s enormous steel toe-capped boots and be involved in Children in Need,” Rhod said about his new job.

Read more: DIY SOS host Nick Knowles ‘dating mum-of-two 27 years younger than him’

“I’m looking forward to joining the infamous DIY SOS team, and rallying an enormous group of local volunteers on a wonderfully ambitious and important project.

“After having tried my hand at over 30 jobs on my Work Experience TV programme, I’m hoping I may even be of some use around the site.

“My vis is high and my hat is hard, so bring it on.”

Rhod is taking over for the charity special (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the BBC say?

The show’s Executive Producer, Paolo Proto, said: “We are delighted to have Rhod join the team for this incredibly special build in Hull for St Michael’s Youth Project.

“We can’t wait to see him get his hands dirty, and we’ll need his humour and empathy as we transform an empty field into an adventure camping site that will benefit children and young people across Hull.”

Nick Knowles starred in a Shreddies advert (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Nick?

The news comes after Nick reportedly landed himself in hot water with BBC bosses.

Nick played a builder in an advert for Shreddies breakfast cereal.

Read more: Nick Knowles Shreddies advert: Star WILL ‘step back’ from DIY SOS special, BBC confirms

However, his appearance did not go down well with bigwigs.

In a statement, the corporation said: “Nick is an important member of the BBC family and we are pleased that this matter is resolved.”

He will now be back with DIY SOS for a new series in 2022, after the Children In Need special.