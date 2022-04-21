Nick Knowles ‘raging’ as he hits back at ‘abusive trolls’ attacking girlfriend

Nick Knowles has confessed that he is “raging” after “abusive trolls” attacked his new girlfriend recently.

The 59-year-old took to Twitter to share his anger with his 169.5k followers yesterday (Wednesday, April 20).

Nick has a new girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles’ new girlfriend

Over the Easter weekend, Nick and his girlfriend, Katie Dadzie, were spotted out in London.

The pair reportedly enjoyed a romantic dinner in Mayfair, before going for a walk.

In pictures obtained by the Mirror, the pair can be seen sharing a kiss whilst window shopping in the capital.

One onlooker said: “Nick and his girlfriend looked pretty loved up as they wandered down the street.

“They were smiling and laughing as they looked at the new Bentleys through the showroom window, before hoping in a taxi together.”

The couple, who have an age gap of 27 years between them, have been dating for around eight months.

Nick hit back at the trolls (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Nick on Twitter

After the pictures were published, some people took to Twitter to troll the happy couple. Some took aim at the age gap between Nick, 59, and his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Following this barrage of abuse, Nick took to Twitter to hit back at the trolls.

“I’m raging,” he wrote. “The woman I was out to dinner with when we were papped is 32, has degrees in two subjects, runs 3 businesses, is a mother of 2, is wealthier & more successful than me & is intelligent & independent unlike the abusive trolls attacking her.”

“What happened to #bekind?” he asked.

Nick’s fans defended him in the replies (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of the star’s 169.5k followers headed to the replies to show their support for him.

“Nick Knowles, sit back, relax and just take it all in. You’re a good man […] but why waste your energy on someone’s jealousy. Jealousy because they have very little going for them. Enjoy life,” one fan said.

“Easier said than done but ignore them. It isn’t necessary to explain for you and your friend to explain yourselves. Just enjoy each other’s company,” another advised the star.

“Don’t feed the trolls – nothing to do with anyone else,” a third said.

“Not sure what’s been said… All I can see is an attractive couple on a date? I hope the food was delicious. Love to you both,” another wrote.

