Nick Knowles’ mental health battle following ‘traumatic experiences’ in his life

DIY SOS host and TV presenter Nick Knowles has opened up about the dark times he’s faced in the past after a series of traumatic events in his personal life.

The 59-year-old, who presents BBC‘s DIY SOS: The Big Build, credits his family for helping him to get back on his feet as well as seeking mental health counselling.

Nick Knowles on his mental health

In an interview in 2017, Nick opened up about the pain of his split from ex-wife Jessica and the tragic events of their miscarriage and her cancer diagnosis.

He said: “I think everyone needs support. It is hard to go through traumatic difficulties without needing it.

“I feel very lucky to have the support of my family and to have really close family that I have been able to talk and talk openly about difficulties and issues that I’ve been through and if I think about it – throughout my life.”

Discussing the hardship he’d been through in 2016, the DIY SOS star Nick explained: “I did really go through it emotionally last year. My wife Jess was really, really unwell.

“She suffered some really traumatic experiences last year and we were already going through difficulties in our marriage anyway so all of those things are hugely difficult but I always had people to talk to, people who are close to me.”

As the pair went through devastating events together, ultimately it took its toll. As a result, Nick and Jessica split in 2016 after four years of marriage.

Emotional side shines through on DIY SOS

Nick is no stranger to getting in touch with his emotions. Often the star can be seen on BBC’s DIY SOS welling up at the heartfelt stories. From widowed mothers to army veterans, the show has helped to transform the homes of those who have faced trauma and setbacks in their lives.

A recent episode showed Nick and the team helping a grieving mother who had lost her husband. In the episode, Lindsey McAuley and her family from Kettering had no power, running water or kitchen. Additionally, their back garden was a building yard after the sad loss of Lindsey’s husband Shaun.

Shaun passed away from a rare type of cancer before he could finish renovations to their home.

