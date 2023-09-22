Nick Knowles’ fiancée hits back at trolls calling her ‘desperate’ after VERY racy snap with star

Nick Knowles’ fiancée, Katie Dadzie, has hit back at trolls after she uploaded a VERY racy snap with the DIY SOS star.

The star’s fiancée has been branded “desperate” in the wake of uploading her saucy snap to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Dadzie (@katie.dadzie)

Nick Knowles’ fiancée Katie Dazdie shares very racy snap

Nick‘s fiancée, Katie Dadzie, took to Instagram to share a very racy picture to celebrate Nick’s 61st birthday.

In a post for her 120k followers to see, Katie, 33, uploaded a snap of herself wearing a white bustier and thong suspenders.

Nick, meanwhile, could be seen admiring her bottom. The snap was taken while Katie was on set for a photoshoot with Boa Boa. Nick, meanwhile, seemed to be there to lend a helping hand.

“Happy birthday to my love and best friend (and fiancé),” Katie captioned the snap. “You make me smile and laugh all the time and I’m so happy that you’re in my life so we can keep making lovely memories and taking special pictures with my eyes closed.”

However, it appears as though Katie has since deleted the photo.

Katie and Nick have been together since 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles’ fiancée Katie Dazdie hits back at trolls

After uploading the picture, Katie was cruelly trolled by some of her followers.

Taking to her story, Katie shared some of the comments she’s been receiving over her photograph.

“Why would you want people to see this? So desperate. Cringe,” one follower cruelly commented. “Your mother must be so proud,” another nasty follower wrote, before continuing to insult the 33-year-old.

“Today’s trolling delights,” Katie captioned the story.

Nick clashed with a troll (Credit: BBC)

Nick hits back at trolls

Katie hasn’t been the only one to have to deal with trolls recently. Nick also fired back at a troll on Twitter recently.

Nick’s clash with the troll came after a jokey tweet about the rugby that Nick made. “Is there a more touchy fan base than the Welsh or is it all just the football fans pretending to be rugby fans for the duration of the World Cup?” he tweeted earlier this month.

“Says the man who touches on people’s emotions after a family tragedy when slapping on a bit of paint in their house … ‘and was it sad, when you lost the woman you loved and cherished for 15 years’… of course they’re sad, you TV rating-grabbing self-righteous [bleep]!” a troll replied.

However, Nick wasn’t having any of it. “This is an interesting take on what DIY SOS does? You have to wonder what’s happened to people in their lives to make them that cynical.”

Read more: DIY SOS viewers weep over most emotional episode of the show ever: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.