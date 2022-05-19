Nick Knowles’ health battle which he didn’t tell anyone about out of fear he wouldn’t get work

Nick Knowles once revealed he didn’t tell anyone about his struggle with Long Covid out of fear he wouldn’t get work.

The TV presenter, who is back on screens tonight for another episode of his show Big House Clearout, opened up about his Covid struggle last year.

The DIY SOS star said the aftermath of having Covid left him with shortness of breath.

Nick opened up about his battle with Long Covid on Lorraine last year (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles on Covid

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine in November 2021, Nick told the host: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown.

“Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and excerise too soon after Covid can cause you problems.”

Nick said he didn’t tell anyone about his Long Covid battle out of fear he wouldn’t get work (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “I had, what my doctors described, Long Covid for about 10 months.

“No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick said he had to take short breaks during work because he had a shortness of breath.

Nick is currently on screens with DIY SOS and his Channel 5 show Big House Clearout.

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout

Tonight’s episode of Big House Clearout will see Nick head down the River Thames in London to meet a single mum and her three children.

The family are drowning in clutter and living on top of each other in a houseboat.

But will they be able to clear out their stuff to ensure their houseboat doesn’t end up sinking?!

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout airs on Channel 5, tonight, at 8pm.

Do you enjoy watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.