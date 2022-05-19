Nick Knowles smiles at camera during event
News

Nick Knowles’ health battle which he didn’t tell anyone about out of fear he wouldn’t get work

Nick suffered from Long Covid for 10 months

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Nick Knowles once revealed he didn’t tell anyone about his struggle with Long Covid out of fear he wouldn’t get work.

The TV presenter, who is back on screens tonight for another episode of his show Big House Clearout, opened up about his Covid struggle last year.

The DIY SOS star said the aftermath of having Covid left him with shortness of breath.

Nick Knowles wearing floral shirt during interview on Lorraine
Nick opened up about his battle with Long Covid on Lorraine last year (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles on Covid

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine in November 2021, Nick told the host: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown.

Read more: DIY SOS viewers in tears as Nick Knowles helps grieving mum whose husband died

“Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and excerise too soon after Covid can cause you problems.”

Nick Knowles mid conversation on DIY SOS
Nick said he didn’t tell anyone about his Long Covid battle out of fear he wouldn’t get work (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “I had, what my doctors described, Long Covid for about 10 months.

“No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick said he had to take short breaks during work because he had a shortness of breath.

Nick is currently on screens with DIY SOS and his Channel 5 show Big House Clearout.

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout

Tonight’s episode of Big House Clearout will see Nick head down the River Thames in London to meet a single mum and her three children.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

The family are drowning in clutter and living on top of each other in a houseboat.

But will they be able to clear out their stuff to ensure their houseboat doesn’t end up sinking?!

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout airs on Channel 5, tonight, at 8pm.

Do you enjoy watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Darcy Grey as Marcus Dean in Emmerdale
Darcy Grey: Emmerdale star’s real-life relationship after ‘marrying at a young age’
Kate Middleton and Prince William kissing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, the Queen in a blue dress
Kate and William’s wedding left the Queen ‘practically skipping,’ book claims
Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke smiling
Linda Robson reveals truth behind Pauline Quirke ‘fall out’ and teases TV reunion
Prince William news
Prince William’s behaviour towards 100-year-old widow leaves fans gushing
Ben Shephard mid conversation on GMB on May 19, 2022
Ben Shephard shares sweet family news on GMB: ‘I can’t believe it’
Rebekah Vardy looking worried and Coleen Rooney looking smug
Rebekah Vardy accused of ‘lying under oath’ and ‘deleting incriminating evidence’ in Coleen Rooney case