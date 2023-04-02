Nick Knowles’ girlfriend reveals the surprising secret to their happy relationship

Nick Knowles’ girlfriend has revealed the key to their happy relationship. The pair have been dating for two years and she has given her first interview this weekend.

Katie Dadzie revealed the secret in an interview with The Sun on Sunday..

So what is Nick Knowles and his girlfriend’s secret?

DIY SOS star Nick, 60, and girlfriend Katie met two years ago when their young children attended the same birthday party. They hit it off and are regularly pictured out together.

He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy

Just weeks ago they were seen laughing and enjoying the races at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nick Knowles’ girlfriend Katie Sadie joined him at Cheltenham Festival in March (Credit: splashnews.com)

Katie, 33, said Nick has a ‘Peter Pan complex’ and that he doesn’t act his age at all. She also revealed the secret to their relationship is living apart.

“He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy. I also act a bit older, so it works out.

“We’re really happy and support each other with kids and our work lives. He’s a really lovely person. We have separate homes, which I think works for our relationship.”

Katie has children Savannah, eight, and Alex, five, from a previous relationship and runs Boobix, which sells lactation products. Nick has children grown-up children Tyrian, Tuesday and Charlie from his first wife Gillian.

Katie lives in Berkshire, while Nick resides in the Cotswolds.

It wasn’t love at first sight though

Kate admitted she didn’t like him much that much when they first met. She also said she didn’t know much about him.

She describes herself as shy and quiet, but she describes him as a complete extrovert. Eventually, when they were both single, they agreed to go for a coffee.

Kate admitted: “We had a lot in common. We both love cooking and have an interest in history. During lockdown we spent a lot of time chatting over the phone, which meant we could really get to know each other.”

The couple sparked engagement rumours when she shared a picture of herself wearing a beautiful ring on her engagement finger.

But she says the aquamarine diamond jewellery is a commitment ring. He also bought her an eternity ring for her birthday.

