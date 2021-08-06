Nick Knowles ‘needs to be reassured he’s still a fox’ as he begins dating younger girlfriend, expert predicts

Nick Knowles certainly has a history of dating younger women, so it comes as no surprise his rumoured new girlfriend is 27 years his junior.

The DIY SOS presenter, 58, has reportedly embarked on a new romance with mum-of-two Katie Dadzie, 31.

But why are some men so fixated on settling with a partner who is a totally different age?

Here, Entertainment Daily! speaks to relationship expert, Tina Wilson, as she unpicks the fascination behind the younger woman.

Nick Knowles has reportedly found love with new girlfriend Katie Dadzie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did our relationship expert say about Nick Knowles?

According to Tina, there could be many reasons why Nick has previously opted for younger women.

The relationship expert and founder of Wingman explained: “There are various reasons why men find young women desirable.

“The most common is a man’s inability to accept that he is getting older, and so by dating a younger woman, he somehow feels more youthful and virile, and makes himself feel better.

Read More: Does Nick Knowles have a girlfriend? Popular presenter has enjoyed a colourful love life!

“It’s less to do with the actual age of the girl, and more to do with his own insecurity being reassured that he’s still a fox.”

Plus, there’s also the small possibility that Nick could be going through a midlife crisis.

Tina added: “You also see older successful men finding themselves in a situation where they have money and free time and want the world to see it.

Nick’s ex-wife Jessica was 26 years younger than him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He would see a younger girlfriend as a status symbol that would show how powerful and successful he is.

“This is a full midlife crisis. Another reason is that an older man will feel they have more control over a younger woman.

“A younger woman is definitely less experienced and therefore can have a slight naivety about them.”

Read More: DIY SOS host Nick Knowles ‘dating mum-of-two 27 years younger than him’

While some people may be quick to jump to conclusions over Nick’s new girlfriend, it’s likely the pair could have a real connection. And Tina agrees!

The expert explained: “It is fully feasible for a man to connect and fall in love with someone much younger than them.”

And there’s also plenty of benefits to a hefty age gap.

The DIY SOS star has dated a string of younger women (Credit: BBC)

What can the TV star offer his new girlfriend?

Tina shared: “With age comes experience, and that is attractive to many younger women, who are seeking a secure relationship and somehow see it as more ‘serious’.

“It can be a façade, but it’s refreshing for a young woman to be treated to like a real grown up as opposed to dating someone her own age.”

She added: “Younger men are less likely to commit and do everything correctly, as they themselves are growing up and experiencing things for the first time. Whereas an older man has likely made many mistakes and learned from them and it can feel more secure.”

It’s refreshing for a young woman to be treated like a real grown up

So, do relationships between older men and younger women really go the distance?

Tine answered: “The success rate will vary depending on what the two individuals both seek from the relationship. The pair will need to want the same things in life for a successful relationship.

“When we are younger we don’t always know what we want, so it’s more likely for a 20 year age gap to work if the pair are older, ie woman is 40 and man is 60 – as by this age most people will know what they seek.”

Well, we can only wish Nick and Katie the best of luck!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.